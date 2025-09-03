Army: Troops Killed 20 Terrorists, Nabbed Logistics Suppliers In Borno

Over 20 terrorist suspects were killed in intensified assaults by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the North East region of the country, the Nigerian Army said yesterday.

A statement signed by spokesperson for the Joint Task Force OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, added that several logistics’ suppliers, and collaborators were also arrested during the kinetic operation that swept through several locations in Borno State, including Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, between August 20, and 30.

“In a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation HK(OPHK), under close support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists, with significant results”, the statement said.

The “deliberate operations” further resulted in the recovery of dozens of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). It continued: “Troops in the course of the operations, recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, terrorists logistics items and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition.

They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make IEDs. “The week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops, have continued to deny terrorists’ freedom to operate, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the North East.”