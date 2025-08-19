Army: Troops Kill 3 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victim In Delta

Troops of 63 Brigade (Sector 1) of Operation Delta Safe have killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued a female victim during an operation in Otulo Forest, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Army disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Captain Iliyasu Rijau, describing the mission as a “daring operation” made possible through credible intelligence.

According to Rijau, troops tracked the suspects for a week before engaging them in a firefight that lasted about 30 minutes. The operation was conducted alongside a tracker team from the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

“In a daring and bold operation, troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, alongside the tracker team, neutralized three kidnappers and rescued a lady who was being held captive in Otulo Forest, Aniocha North,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the criminals included an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a cutlass, four mobile phones, a phone charger, a power bank, and a pack of Benson cigarettes. The sum of ₦2,336,000, believed to have been abandoned by the kidnappers, was also recovered.

The Army further disclosed that one soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while the rescued lady suffered injuries inflicted by her captors before the operation. Both were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where they are receiving treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

The corpses of the suspects have been handed over to the Keystone Police Station, Ogwashi-Uku, for further action.

In a separate incident, the same troops, in conjunction with Operation Delta Sweep, rescued another kidnap victim in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

The statement explained that the operation followed a distress call on August 17, 2025, regarding a kidnapping in the Ekrodo-Jesse community. On sighting the troops, the abductors abandoned their victim and fled into a nearby forest.

“Although troops pursued the suspects for about six kilometres without contact, a subsequent cordon-and-search operation led to the recovery of an unserviceable dane gun,” the statement added.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Saviour Okiemute, was safely reunited with his family.

The Commander, 63 Brigade/ Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, commended the troops for their bravery and assured residents that the Army remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Delta State.