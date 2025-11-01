Army: Troops Intensify Clearance Operations Across Taraba

…Nab Suspects In Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (Section 3) have intensified clearance operations across Taraba State, resulting in the destruction of bandits’ camps in some of the locations, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday.

A statement signed by the 6 Brigade’s Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the ongoing kinetic exercise code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa is designed to rid the Area of Responsibility (AoR) of terrorist elements.

“Acting on credible intelligence on the activities of bandits around Unom, Yongogba, Tornyi, and Mbayongo villages in Takum Local Government Area, troops on Friday, 31 October 2025, conducted a clearance patrol through Tor-Tser, Kofar Ahmadu, Tornyi, Unom, Mbayongo, and Yongogba villages”, Muhammad stated.

He added that identified areas, including adjoining settlements and river lines, were cleared in the process.

His words: “During the advance, troops received fresh intelligence at Kofar Ahmadu village indicating that bandits were sighted around TY Farm in Tati. The troops immediately projected combat power toward the area through Sabon Gida Tati and made contact with the criminals. Confronted with the troops’ superior firepower, the bandits fled deep into the forest.

“On exploitation, the troops discovered and destroyed a major bandits’ camp at TY Farm, effectively denying the criminals a safe haven. One Dane gun and other items were recovered from the site.

“The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response, gallantry, and professionalism during the operation.

“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unrelenting commitment to maintaining peace and security across Taraba State and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”

In a related development, elements of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), conducted a precision raid on a suspected cultist’s hideout in the North Bank general area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Acting media information officer (HQ JTF), Lieutenant Ahmad, who made this disclosure in a release, informed that the 30 October operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb criminality and restore peace within the state capital and its environs.

“During the operation, troops apprehended seven suspected cultists believed to be involved in various criminal activities, including armed robbery, drug abuse, and cult-related violence”, he noted.

He listed Items recovered from the hideout to include two locally fabricated pistols, one laptop, one cartridge, one round of 7.62mm ammunition, one empty 7.62mm shell casing, one dagger, and several bags containing charms and other incriminating materials.

“All suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and possible prosecution through the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

“The Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, vigilance, and resilience in executing the operation successfully. He urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements threatening the peace of the region.

“General Gara further appealed to youths, especially students in tertiary institutions, to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other forms of criminal behaviour.

He emphasised the importance of embracing the virtues of discipline, patriotism, and upholding the rule of law in resolving conflicts.

“He also reiterated the commitment of Operation WHIRL STROKE to maintaining peace and security across its Joint Operations Area”, the statement concluded.