Army to Probe Recruitment Fraud in Lagos, Sanction Culprits

The Nigerian Army has said it will investigate the viral video showing some northerners selected for recruitment into the force in Lagos. The video showed applicants, who claimed to be from Kaduna State, arrested during the 86 Regular Recruits Intake for claiming Lagos indigeneship.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj- General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Army would deal with any applicant attempting to be recruited through dubious means. The military said: “The arrest of the fraudulent candidates was a result of the commitment of the Army in upholding a transparent and credible recruitment process in line with its core values of integrity and fairness.

“The video is a pointer to one of the processes to which the candidates were subjected to ensure only true indigenes of a particular state are recruited, using the slots of that state and not non-indigenes. “The video in itself therefore, clearly shows that the process is transparent, as the state representative, who is a prominent member of the recruitment team, has been part and parcel of the process and was given unhindered access to do her job by scrutinising the candidates’ state of origin to ascertain the genuine- ness of their indigene-ship claims.

‘“The duty of the state representative is to identify non-indigenes amongst candidates applying for recruitment and this is applicable in other states.” The Army said it would not condone any fraudulent act perpetrated by “the three candidates who attempted to secure vacancies designated for candidates with Lagos State indigeneship”, saying “it is a serious breach of our recruitment process”.

Nwachukwu said they would thoroughly investigate the incident: “To ascertain the extent of these fraudulent activities and to identify any individual(s) or un- scrupulous syndicate(s) involved.” According to him, only the most qualified and deserving candidates will be selected to serve in the Army. He said: “The culprits involved will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency.”