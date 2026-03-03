Army Takes Over Alkaleri Operations As Bala Mohammed Hosts GOC

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Eyitayo Foluso Oyinlola, at the Government House, Bauchi, as the military assumed control of security operations in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

The GOC, who heads the 3 Division headquartered in Jos, said his deployment followed a directive from the Chief of Defence Staff to directly supervise ongoing operations in the troubled area.

Alkaleri LGA recently witnessed security breaches in Mansur, Digare, Gwana, and Yalo communities, resulting in the displacement of residents.

Governor Mohammed commended the Presidency and the military high command for their swift response, expressing confidence that the renewed military offensive would flush out criminal elements and restore peace.

Major General Oyinlola assured that proactive and coordinated strategies would be deployed to prevent further attacks and stabilize the affected communities.