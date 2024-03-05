Army Slains Terrorist Leader, Three Others In Kastina

The troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized a well-known terrorist leader, Maikusa, who was identified as the second-in-command of a notorious terrorist cell in Katsina State.

Maikusa was a member of a bandit group led by the notorious terrorist Modi Modi up to his death.

According to an Army spokeswoman, Onyema Nwachukwu, troops killed Maikusa and three other terrorists in a shootout on Monday during a counterinsurgency operation in Katsina State’s Kurfi and Safana Local Government Areas of the state.

He said, “The ferocious operation also resulted in the successful clearance of terrorists’ enclaves in these areas.

“During the operation, troops encountered vehement resistance from the violent extremists, but gallantly overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower neutralizing some while others fled in disarray.

“After the firefight, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 65 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and camouflage uniform.”

The army official stated that troops also demolished terrorist camps in Wurma, Shaiskawa, Yauni, and Dogon Marke villages in Kurfi LGA, as well as Ummadau and Zakka villages in Safana LGA.

According to him, forces have maintained an aggressive posture in the general area to eradicate remnants of the terrorist cell and protect the region’s safety and security.