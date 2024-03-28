Junaidu Fasagora, a prominent terrorist leader, and many of his fighters were slain by Nigerian Army troops in Zamfara State.

On Wednesday, while conducting a counterinsurgency operation in the Tsafe general area of the state, the army eliminated the terrorist and his allies.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Army on its official X Twitter, Junaidu Fasagora and his terrorist associates have long been active in numerous North West states, carrying out kidnappings and other acts of terrorism.

The statement reads: “Nigerian Army troops deployed in Zamfara State for Counter terrorism Counter insurgency operations in the North West Region have neutralised a notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora and scores of his fighters after a ferocious Artillery bombardment and ground battle in Tsafe general area of Zamfara State.

“Junaidu Fasagora and his terrorists’ group have long been responsible for a series of kidnappings and other terrorism activities against the populace across several states in the North West.

“Their elimination marks a crucial victory in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“Troops remain committed to sustaining the ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes to restore safety and security to troubled areas”.