Army Showcases Unity, Culture At Bauchi WASA 2025

The Nigerian Army on Saturday showcased unity, discipline, and cultural heritage as the 33 Brigade held its 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) ceremony at Shadawanka Barracks in Bauchi.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bala Mohammed, represented by the State Chief Security Adviser, retired DIG Sani Mohammed, described WASA as a cherished military tradition that promotes camaraderie among officers, soldiers, and their families.

He added that the annual ceremony also serves as a platform for strengthening civil-military relations and boosting the morale of troops deployed in internal security operations across Bauchi State.

The governor commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices and professionalism in maintaining peace and order, particularly praising the 33 Brigade for its contributions to the state’s security.

Earlier, the Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks, Brigadier General U.G. Simon, emphasized that insecurity can only be effectively tackled through synergy, professionalism, and shared commitment among all stakeholders.

“Communities, government institutions, and complementary security outfits must work together to confront security threats. The fight against insecurity should not be left to security agencies alone,” he said.

Brig Gen Simon noted that the WASA engagement provides an important platform for interaction among stakeholders, enabling them to exchange ideas and strengthen cooperation in safeguarding lives and property. He reaffirmed his team’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at preventing a breakdown of security and called on stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in their respective roles.

“WASA is designed to foster unity, deepen understanding, and encourage collective responsibility in addressing security challenges across communities,” he added.

The ceremony featured cultural dances, tug-of-war contests, award presentations to outstanding personnel, and the ceremonial lowering of flags, culminating in a bonfire symbolizing unity and brotherhood within the ranks.