Army Seeks Partnership To End Sit-At-Home Order In S’East

The Nigerian Army has called for the collaboration of other stakeholders in the South East to end the sit-at-home order in the zone.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja made the call on Wednesday during an interactive session with newsmen at the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Ohafia, Abia State.

It would be recalled that following the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in August 2021 declared a sit-at-home order every Monday in the geopolitical zone.

READ ALSO:

The directive was part of its strategies to force the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

The group later dissociated itself from the order but the Simon Ekpa-led IPOB faction has continued to enforce it, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property and crippling the economy of the zone.

However, the Army chief said the military was already addressing the order but would need to move quickly forward.

According to him, we need the understanding of other stakeholders – the market groups, the youth groups, and the government at every level – to achieve results.

“For combating asymmetric threats there must be several lines of effort and the military is just one line of effort.

“The impact of the military line of effort in addressing asymmetric threats is limited.

“So, we need other supporting lines of efforts – developmental initiatives, dialogue, and the like.

“We need other stakeholders to come on board to completely address this threat and we are talking with them,” he said.