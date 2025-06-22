Army Seeks Media, Public Cooperation In Fight Against Insurgency

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olukayode Oluyede, has called for greater cooperation from the media and the general public in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other criminal activities across the country.

Speaking during the Nigerian Army’s quarterly media chat held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Oluyede said the military was making steady progress in curbing insecurity but required public support to achieve lasting peace.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Army had remained resolute in confronting the security challenges facing the nation through both kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He urged all patriotic citizens and stakeholders to actively participate in efforts to restore security and stability.

“Modern military operations demand the collective support of the entire nation. The media, in particular, serve as a vital tool in mobilizing public backing,” he said.

According to the Army chief, the media play a crucial role in informing and educating the public on government and military activities. He appealed to journalists to practice responsible journalism and support national security initiatives.

Oluyede highlighted that the Nigerian Army had intensified its operations across various regions, adopting tailored strategies to address unique security threats in each area.

“I am pleased to report significant achievements across several theatres of operation. These include the successful rescue of abducted Nigerians and the restoration of socio-economic activities in previously affected communities, enabling the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes,” he stated.

While reaffirming the Army’s commitment to defending the nation’s territorial integrity, Oluyede called for closer collaboration between the military and the media.

“In these times of evolving security threats, it is essential to foster enhanced cooperation between the pen and the sword—the media and the military. Our partnership is fundamental to achieving national security objectives and promoting peace and development,” he said.

He further urged media practitioners to maintain high standards of responsibility, accuracy, and fairness in their reporting, especially on military activities, warning against the dissemination of misinformation or inflammatory content that could undermine national unity.

“I encourage journalists to always verify information before publication and strike a balance between national security concerns and the public’s right to information,” he added.

Share