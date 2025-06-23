Army Seeks Civilians Support To Tackle Insurgency, Terrorism

Share

Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CEDCF) has called on Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebolo, to shut down schools in the state to prevent further spread of Diphtheria.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole, earlier in chat with journalists confirmed that three deaths and six confirmed cases of Diphtheria have been recorded since the outbreak of the disease.

The CEDF in a letter signed by its convener, Roy Orihbhaor and Secretary, Austin Ibude Esq to Governor Monday Okpebholo dated June 20th 2025 and a copy made available to journalists yesterday claimed that their investigation showed that the disease was spreading and more deaths being recorded and urged the governor to place restriction on social dances and enforce the wearing of face masks.

Part of the letter read that: “We humbly write to appeal for the closure of schools to curtail the spread of Diphtheria disease and restrictions of parties and enforcement of face masks wearing through executive order accordingly.

“As critical stakeholder in the Edo project with responsibility to protect the interest of Edo people, we are seriously bothered about the spread of this deadly disease ravaging our dear state, research and survey conducted around hospitals clearly shows that very good number of persons are presently down with the disease and our hospitals.

