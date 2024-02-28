Army Rewards Officers For Rejecting N1.5m Bribe

The Nigerian Military Special Task Force in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State has rewarded eight personnel of Operation Safe Haven for rejecting N1.5m bribe from suspected cattle rustlers in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman for the task force, Capt. Oya James, said the eight personnel, deployed at OPSH Sector 4, intercepted 30 rustled cows belonging to one Shehu Umar at Bisichi checkpoint in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

He added that the cattle were rustled in Mangu and were being transported to an undisclosed location when troops of the task force on a stop-and-search operation intercepted them.

According to the statement, “the occupants of the vehicle, Anas Usman, 20 years old, and Gyang Cholly, 42 years old, immediately approached the troops in a bid to bribe them and secure a security pass for the stolen cattle.

“The monetary plea was rejected and the suspects were arrested, as well as the money offered for the bribe.”

According to the statement, the commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abubakar, while presenting a cash reward to the distinguished personnel, urged other security personnel to continually exemplify good conduct and bravery in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Represented by the Chief of Staff OPSH, Brig. Gen. M.O. Agi, the commander further charged them to emulate the excellent conduct of the eight personnel,” the statement said.