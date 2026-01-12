Army Rescues 18 Passengers After Boat Hijacking On Nigeria-Cameroon Route

Troops of the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army have successfully rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, after a boat hijacking on the route from Nigeria to Cameroon.

According to reports, suspected sea pirates operating two speed boats and a wooden boat hijacked a passenger vessel near Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroon waterways.

The passengers were reportedly taken hostage, triggering a distress call to the Nigerian Army.

Responding swiftly, 13 Brigade troops stationed at Ikang pursued the criminals. During the operation, an exchange of fire led to the capsizing of one pirate speed boat.

The perpetrators abandoned their victims and fled into surrounding creeks, allowing all passengers to be rescued unharmed.

Brigadier General PO Alimikhena, Commander of 13 Brigade, praised the troops for their bravery and professionalism, stating:”This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways.”

He also called on the public to provide actionable information that could assist security forces in combating criminal activities across Cross River State, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety.