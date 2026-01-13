Army Rescues 18 Abducted Cameroonbound Passengers In Calabar

Troops of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued 18 passengers travelling to Cameroon along the Calabar–Cameroon waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rescue was confirmed in a statement by the Assistant Director of Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Maj. Semi Sokoya, and made available to newsmen in Calabar yesterday.

According to Sokoya, the operation followed the hijacking of a passenger boat en route from Nigeria to Cameroon. It said a distress call in dicated that suspected sea pirates, operating in two speed boats and a wooden boat, intercepted the boat and kidnapped the passengers around Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroonian waters.

It said troops of 13 Bri- gade deployed at Ikang, responded promptly and pursued the suspects, leading to an exchange of gunfire that caused one of the pirates’ speed boats to capsize. “The pirates abandoned the victims and fled into the surrounding creeks. All the passengers were rescued unharmed,” the statement quoted Sokoya as saying.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Patrick Alimikhena, commended the troops for their swift and professional response. Alimikhena said the successful rescue demonstrated the courage, professionalism and commitment of the troops to protecting lives and securing the waterways.

He assured that the brigade would continue to dominate its area of responsibility and protect citizens from criminal elements.

The brigade commander also urged members of the public to provide useful information to assist security agencies in tackling criminal activities in Cross River. He emphasised that community cooperation remained vital to sustaining peace and security in the state.