Army Rescues 138 Kidnap Victims, Nabs Terrorists Collaborators

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 138 kidnap’s victims and arrested several terrorists’ collaborators and informants in several operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the troops also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive device (IED) components.

A credible source in the Army who revealed the latest in the ongoing operations by the military to NAN, described the rescue as another round of remarkable operational successes in the army’s ongoing aggressive efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, and criminality in the country.

The source said the troops conducted series of highly coordinated operations across Zamfara, Borno, and Adamawa states. He said the troops of 1 Brigade, in conjunction with local vigilantes, had on July 20, acted on credible intelligence and rescued 106 kidnapped victims including eight women, 85 girls, and 13 boys at the outskirts of Mayanchi Village towards Bayan Ruwa axis of Zamfara.

According to him, the terrorists fled the scene under superior firepower from the troops, leaving behind the victims who were safely handed over to the District Head of Mayanchi for proper documentation and reunification.

“In a separate but related nonkinetic engagement on the same day in Zamfara, 32 additional kidnapped victims, comprising 27 adult females and five male minors, were released to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Team.

“Also handed over were five AK- 47 rifles and one DUSHKA gun. “The victims and weapons have since been handed over to the Sector Commander, SDS Zamfara. “In another operation, 1 Brigade troops arrested a terrorist collaborator in Tofa Village, Maru LGA, Zamfara State.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect served as a ransom negotiator and logistics supplier for the terrorists,” he said.

In North East, the source revealed that troops of 144 Battalion with support from the Hunters/ Hybrid Forces ambushed fleeing ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Takaskala in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He said the troops recovered critical IED-making materials, including detonators with cords, pressure plates, batteries, plastic explosives, and a bicycle.