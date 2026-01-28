Army Rescues 11 Kidnap Victims In Kaduna–Abuja Road Operation

Troops of the 1st Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued 11 kidnapped persons in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State following a coordinated security operation along the Kaduna–Abuja Road.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the rescue operation was carried out late on January 26, after troops stationed at a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Doka sighted armed terrorists moving with captives along a bush path between Gidan Duna and Amale communities in Kachia LGA.

According to the sources, the troops immediately mobilised and pursued the suspects upon sighting them. “On noticing the advanc- ing security vehicles and motorcycles, the terrorists abandoned the victims and escaped into the surrounding bush,” one of the sources said.

The troops were reported to have secured the victims and fired probing shots in the area, but no further contact was made with the fleeing suspects. The rescued victims comprised five adult males, three women, and three children.

Preliminary accounts from the victims revealed that they were abducted from Gada Mallam Maman Community in Kachia LGA on October 26, 2025.

Following the operation, the rescued persons were conveyed back to their community, where they were re- united with their families. Security sources disclosed that troop patrols and operations have been intensified across the area to prevent further attacks and to track down the escaped kidnappers.