Army Rescue 12 Kidnapped Victims In Benue

The Operation Whirl Stroke troops (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have rescued no fewer than 12 kidnapped victims who had been abducted while travelling from Imo to Adamawa States.

The victims, according to the police were freed from hostage on Wednesday at Jootar village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the leader of Operation Whirl Stroke, claims that the kidnappers exploited a deserted Federal Police Highway post.

“In a recent operation, following credible human intelligence on the activities of kidnappers, troops of Sector 1 OPWS, on February 21, 2024, at Jootar village in Ukum LGA of Benue State, rescued 12 kidnapped victims who were in transit from Imo State to Adamawa State.

“On sighting the aggressive troops of OPWS with superior firepower, kidnappers fled, leaving behind their victims,” he said.