Army Renames Ikeja Cantonment After Late COAS, Lagbaja

The Ikeja cantonment has been renamed after the late Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), Taoreed Lagbaja, by the Nigerian Army.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the renaming ceremony took place at the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, on Friday, February 28.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the renaming ceremony, said it is not just a title but represents respect, gratitude and recognition of Lagbaja’s courage and service to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Lagbaja’s distinguished service in the Nigerian Army over three decades, particularly in counterinsurgency, internal security, and peacekeeping operations, deserves recognition.

He said, “This renaming is not just a new title; it represents our respect, gratitude, and recognition for the courage and sacrifices of one of Nigeria’s exceptional military officers, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the former chief of army staff.

“By naming it after Lieutenant General Lagbaja, we pay tribute to a leader whose life exemplified courage, discipline, and patriotism.

I commend the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Defence for this initiative. It reinforces a culture of recognising and celebrating our heroes and assures all patriots that their sacrifices will always be acknowledged.”

Also, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, said the cantonment was deemed most befitting to immortalise Lagbaja due to the infrastructural development the late COAS had initiated when he was the commander of 9 brigade.

He said, “Some of these include the extensive renovation of officers and soldiers’ accommodations, the upgrade of the schools and medical centre facilities as well as restoration of the cantonment water treatment plant.

“He was also key to resolving the intractable challenge of poor electricity supply to the cantonment. Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s impactful intervention undoubtedly brought comfort and joy to the cantonment community.”

Other activities of the event were facility upgrades at the cantonment, which included an engraved picture of Lagbaja made with over 4,000 nails in front of the refurbished main gate to the cantonment, digital boards, and a remodelled accommodation for commander 9 brigade.

