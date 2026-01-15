Army Remembrance Day: Zamfara Gov Pledges Improved Welfare For Security Agencies

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has assured security agencies of his administration’s unwavering support and pledged close collaboration with the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other security stakeholders to strengthen security operations across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, the governor also promised enhanced logistics, improved welfare, and intelligence-driven strategies aimed at safeguarding lives and property. He emphasized that families of fallen heroes—particularly widows, widowers, and children—must receive the support they deserve.

“We share in your pain and loss. Your loved ones did not die in vain. They died in service to humanity and in defence of our collective future. I assure you that the Zamfara State Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of families of fallen heroes,” he said.

Governor Lawal described the annual remembrance as more than a ceremonial event. “It is a sacred duty and a moment of deep reflection. It reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our gallant officers and soldiers who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and security,” he added.

Speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony, he urged citizens to recommit to the ideals for which these heroes stood—unity, selflessness, discipline, and patriotism—and to work together across ethnic, religious, and political lines to promote peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Zamfara State, I pay glowing tribute to all fallen heroes of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and other security agencies who served our nation with honour and distinction. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories shall remain evergreen in the hearts of a grateful nation,” Gov. Lawal stated.

He also acknowledged the heavy toll of insecurity in the state in recent years, noting, “In the face of banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, our Armed Forces and security personnel have stood firm, often at great personal risk. Many of our brave sons and daughters have paid the ultimate price in the course of restoring peace and stability to our communities.”