Army Releases Official Portrait Of COAS, Gen. Shaibu

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Army released the official portrait of the 25th Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, urging the media and public to update their archives and use the correct image in publications.

In the press statement released on its official X handle, the Army directed journalists and the public to avoid using older images that depict the COAS at a lower rank.

According to the army, the move aims to standardise references to the Army’s top officer and avoid confusion with outdated photographs.

The statement also clarified that an earlier portrait issued through its official handle should no longer be used, adding that the notice serves to ensure consistency across all media channels and official publications.

“You are kindly requested to update your media archives accordingly and refrain from using previous photographs, particularly those depicting the Chief of Army Staff with the rank of Major General, in subsequent publications.

“Additionally, you are to disregard the initial portrait issued via this handle.

“The Nigerian Army sincerely appreciate your professionalism, commitment and invaluable contributions to national security through factual and responsible reporting of our activities,” the statement said.