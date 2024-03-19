New Telegraph

March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Army Releases Names,…

Army Releases Names, Pictures Of Slain Officers, Soldiers In Delta

The Nigerian Army on Monday released the names and photographs of officers, and soldiers killed while on a peace mission in Okuama community, Delta State.

They are: Lt. Col. A.H Ali (CO, 181 Amphibious Battalion) Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).

Below are the names of the slain soldiers SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290); LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).

Read Previous

We’ve So Much on Our Plate as A Nation to Get Distracted –Abaribe
Read Next

8 Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Drag State Assembly, Security Agencies To Court