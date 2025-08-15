Army Records Major Operational Gains Nationwide

The Nigerian Army (NA) has continued to consolidate its opera- tional successes across the country, neutralising three terrorists, seeing the surrender of 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters, the arrest of 17 criminal suspects, and the recovery of assorted weapons and equipment in rwecent coordinated operations.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, said in a release that, “The troops of 202 Battalion in Bama LGA, Borno State, received 25 ISWAP/JAS family members, comprising 12 adult females and 13 children, who surrendered from Zalmari, Gazuwa, and Alafa villages.

The surrendered persons are undergoing further profiling by 21 Special Armoured Brigade.” According to her, “The same day, troops of 233 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian JTF conducted an ambush along Sassawa– Kaburu in Damaturu LGA, Yobe State, making contact with terrorists, neutralising one, and recovering an AK-47 rifle.

“In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 repelled a planned terrorist attack on FOB Galadi in Shinkafi LGA, neutralising one terrorist and seizing a mobile phone.