Army Raid Bandit Kingpin’s Den, Recover Arms In Zamfara

The Nigerian Army troops stationed in Zamfara State for counterterrorism and insurgency activities on Monday raided the terrorist hideout named Yellow Janbros.

The Nigerian Army revealed that Janbros has been accountable for kidnappings and other terrorist acts in some areas of northwest Nigeria in a post on the army’s official X handle on Tuesday.

The terrorists and the soldiers engaged in a heavy gunfight, according to the Army, during which one of the terrorists was killed.

They also destroyed Janbros’ enclave and found several firearms.

The post read, “Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations have raided the den of a notorious terrorist kingpin known as Yellow Janbros at Dangunu Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulting in the elimination of a terrorist and recovery of the firearm.

“During the operation on April 8, 2024, troops successfully attacked the den of the notorious terrorists responsible for kidnappings and other acts of terrorism in parts of North West Nigeria.

“The troops overpowered and dislodged the terrorists and neutralized one of them.

“The gallant troops also recovered one AK- AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 Magazine, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm special, and one hundred and fifty bags of stolen grains. The terrorists’ enclave has been completely destroyed.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to mitigating security challenges and will leave no stone unturned to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents.”