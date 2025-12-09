Army Promotes, Decorates Spokesperson With New Rank

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday decorated the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, with the rank of Colonel following her recent promotion, which many have described as well-deserved.

According to the Nigerian Army, Anele’s elevation reflects her “steadfast dedication and exemplary service” to the organisation.

At the decoration ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the COAS, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj-Gen. Bamidele Alabi commended the newly promoted officer for her professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty.

Shaibu charged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to sustain responsible projection of the Army’s image, stressing that public trust is vital to the success of military operations.

He urged the Directorate to strengthen transparent, accountable, and timely communication on the activities of the Nigerian Army.

A statement issued by the Acting Staff Officer I, Information/Publicity, Major Akinsola Ajibola, quoted the COAS as emphasising that effective strategic communication remains central to enhancing national confidence in the Armed Forces.

“The Army Chief further tasked the Acting Director to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and loyalty while mentoring her subordinates to enhance the overall effectiveness and capacity of the Directorate,” the statement added.

In her vote of thanks, Colonel Anele expressed profound gratitude to God, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS for their visionary leadership, guidance, and mentorship, which she described as instrumental to her career growth.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired senior officers, as well as family members.