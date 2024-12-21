Army Promotes 108 Senior Officers

Share

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 35 Brigadier Generals, and 73 Colonels to the next ranks of Major Generals, and Brigadier Generals respectively.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Maj-Gen. Onyeka Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General include, Brig Gen A Garba Acting Provost Marshal Nigerian Army, Brig Gen UM Alkali Deputy Chief of Administration, Directorate of Veteran Affairs (Army), Brig Gen AGL Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen IA Ajose Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 North West Operation FANSAN YAMA, and Brig General NB Ebulue Headquarters Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen LG Lepdung .

Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE, Brig Gen OA Awolo Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen UG Ogeleka Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, Brig Gen OA Fadairo Commander 12 Brigade, Brig Gen OD Williams Commander 22 Brigade , Brig Gen JR Lar Commander 32 Brigade, Brig Gen AG Mahmuda Commandant Warrant Officer Academy, Brig Gen VD Beryo Commander Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brig Gen AOD Okoro Director Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes, Brig Gen SO Adejimi Director Movement Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, Brig Gen TT Sidick Director of Finance Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen MCE Ejike Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen MF Babayo Commander Sector 3 North East Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen H Yanet Commander 51 Signal Brigade and Brig Gen MK Gara Army Headquarters Department of Training.

