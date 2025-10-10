Army Probes Death Of Officer, Haruna, Allegedly Killed By Wife

The Nigerian Army has said that the military police is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Lt. S Haruna who was allegedly killed by his wife recently over alleged infidelity.

The incident which occurred on September 22, had it that Mrs Haruna allegedly poured petrol on the husband while he slept and set him ablaze, five months into their marriage, after a heated argument.

In a press statement in Uyo yesterday, Captain Lawal Bala Muhammad, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 2 Brigade, said: “Following the incident, the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), where he received comprehensive medical treatment.

Despite concerted efforts by the medical team to stabilise his condition, the officer sadly passed away on 6 October, 2025 while receiving care. He said the Nigerian Army commiserates deeply with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased officer and prays for the repose of his soul.

Adding: “An investigation was instituted on the onset of the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident before the demise of the officer. The outcome of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion.