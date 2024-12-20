Army Presents Houses To 20 Wounded Soldiers

Share

The Nigerian Army has presented houses to 20 wounded in action soldiers in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa presented the keys to the beneficiaries on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Housing Units under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme

. He urged other services to key into the project and provided housing units to all ratings and airmen.

Musa described the project as a true testament to the untiring efforts of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, who had continuously advanced the welfare of army personnel.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for continuing with the scheme, ensuring that more houses will be built for interested subscribers.

“The importance of owning a decent shelter in a soldiers’ life cannot be overstated as it promises stability, security and peace of mind, enabling them to focus fully on their duties,” he said.

