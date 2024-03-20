Army: Our Troops Recorded Operational Gains in North, South Theatres

The Nigerian Army has announced operational gains in North Central, North West, as well as South East by troops undertaking counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country. In a statement signed yesterday by its spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Service said disclosed successful rescue mission in Plateau State, foiling of attempted kidnap case in Zamfara, as well as killing of a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The statement read: “Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State, have rescued one Mrs Rosemary Jekpe, who was kidnapped at her residence in Abuja Layout, Bukuru Low Cost Housing in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. “The kidnap victim was rescued at Rafinbuna Village in Bassa Local Government Area in the same state, after a firefight with the kidnappers. “The troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle and 2 Motorbikes from the Kidnappers.