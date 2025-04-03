Share

The Nigerian Army headquarters, through the Department of Transportation and Innovation, has organized a one-day seminar for the troops of Operation Hadin Kai on enhancing Operational effectiveness through the application of Nigerian Army lessons learned, processes, and feedback mechanisms.

While declaring the Seminar opened at the Officers Mess of the Maimalari cantonment, Mauduguri, on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olafemi Oluyede said “the seminar is one the many measures emplaced to mitigate the challenges faced by troops while operating in a volitile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous security environment.”.

Represented by the theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu Said, ” I am particularly glad to see that the target audience of the one day are the Junior and middle cadre leaders of the Nigerian Army”.

” It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this unique and all-important sensitization Seminar on ‘Enhancing the Operational effectiveness through the application of Nigerian Army Lesson learned, process feedback mechanism, the COAS Said.

General Oluyede said, ” this sensitization Seminar, therefore, seeks to rekindle the critical thinking skills amongst all commanders, particularly unior commanders through as well as enhancing their capacity to draw lesson from their operational engagements and other activities in the Nigerian Army”.

” This seminar is in line with my command philosophy for the Nigerian Army which is ‘To consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bewuetting a veell motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively Discharge it’s Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Multi Agency Cooperation”, Army Chief Saud.

He urged the participants to make good use of the unique opportunity of the seminar to share their knowledge on the issues to be discussed.

In his welcome address, the Army Chief Transformation and Innovation, Major General Olusegun Abai, said the purpose of the Seminar is to enlighten troops of the 7 Division on ” The Nigerian Army Lesson Learned, process/ feedback Mechanism”.

” The theme of the seminar is in line with the Chief of Army Staff command philosophy. This theme also aptly captured the desire of the Nigerian Army to rejig the fighting skills of its personnel.

“This seminar is therefore organized to enhance knowledge on how to extract, coliate and Annalise lessons in order to avoid the mistakes of the past, whilst enhebcing operational outcomes, especially in the Northeast theater of Operation”, Major General Abai said.

Major General said, ” It also aims to improve the psychology and behaviour of troops against the backdrop of operational challenges.

