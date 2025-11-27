Army Organises Workshop On Human Rights, Professional Conduct For Troops

The Nigerian Army has organised a sensitisation workshop on human rights and professional conduct for troops of Operation Hadin Kai engaged in counterinsurgency operations against Boko Haram in the Northeast.

Declaring the workshop open at the Officers’ Mess, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops for their resilience and determination in confronting insurgents despite the complexities of the battlefield.

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Musa Ndagi, the COAS said the fight against terrorism is particularly challenging due to the risks of collateral damage, as insurgents often hide among civilians.

“This battle is complex because terrorists, who are legitimate targets, mingle with the very Nigerians we have sworn to protect,” he said. “Beyond the risk of collateral damage is the challenge of identifying friend from foe, while our own identities are known to the adversary.”

He said the workshop would address issues such as family life, drug abuse and psychoactive substances, pilfering, illegal sales of arms and ammunition, international humanitarian law, and the professional conduct expected of personnel.

The COAS urged participants to pay attention to the lectures, saying the topics were carefully selected to enhance their operational conduct.

“As professional soldiers, we are duty-bound to conduct operations in line with national laws and international humanitarian principles, even though our adversaries, being non-state actors, are not obliged to do so,” he added. “Do not let these rules discourage you. What is required is strict adherence to the law, even as detractors try to apportion blame.”

He recalled that despite the Army’s compliance with legal and humanitarian standards, it had previously been widely accused of human rights violations in the Northeast.

In his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, said the Division has remained a flagship formation in the fight against insurgency, constantly interfacing with civilians in its operational areas.

He said the workshop was necessary to equip troops with the knowledge required to interact appropriately with civilians and to enhance their professional conduct.

“A sound understanding and application of human rights principles will help troops relate better with the civil population and win their hearts and minds,” he said.

According to him, the workshop further demonstrates the COAS’s commitment to ensuring that troops under Operation Hadin Kai are fully carried along in ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Army for greater operational efficiency.

“I deeply appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for making this event possible,” the Acting GOC added.