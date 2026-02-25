Army Orders Probe Into Alleged Killing At Demolition Site In Ogun

The Nigerian Army Headquarters of the 35 Artillery Brigade has acknowledged reports of an incident involving a soldier and a labourer at a demolition site in Orile-Imo along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State on February 23, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Major Idereghi Samuel Akari, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, the Brigade described the matter as grave and extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased labourer.

"The Brigade acknowledges the gravity of the situation and extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased," the statement read.

It disclosed that a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to conduct investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Army assured that the findings of the investigation will be made public upon completion.