October 8, 2025
Army Officer Dies After Wife Allegedly Sets Him Ablaze In Akwa Ibom

An Army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has died after sustaining severe burns when his wife allegedly set him on fire during a domestic dispute in Akwa Ibom State. The incident reportedly occurred on September 22, at the Wellington Bassey Barracks in Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area of the state.

According to a report shared on X by counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, yesterday, the late officer, who served as a Regimental Medical Officer with the Army’s 6 Battalion, had a heated altercation with his wife, identified as Mrs. Samson Haruna, which escalated violently.

Sources cited by Makama alleged that during the argument, the woman doused her husband with petrol and set him ablaze. Lt. Haruna was first treated at the military medical unit within the barracks before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he later died from his injuries despite efforts to save him Military sources confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and remains in custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

