Army, NUJ Strengthen Partnership In Sokoto

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgha Koughna, has pledged to strengthen collaboration with journalists in Sokoto State to enhance security and promote public trust.

General Koughna assured the chapel of the Division’s commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and fostering a professional working relationship with journalists in the state.

Koughna made the assurance while receiving executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Council, at the Division’s headquarters in Sokoto.

He emphasised the critical role of the media in shaping public understanding of security operations, stressing that timely and accurate information dissemination is vital in countering misinformation and sustaining peace.

“The Division, under my watch, is ready to have strong collaboration with journalists, especially the Correspondents’ Chapel,” Koughna said, apologising for a delayed meeting due to work exigencies.

Ankeli Emmanuel, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, stated that the visit aimed to solidify the relationship between the Army and the media in Sokoto State.

“We are here to register our solidarity with the GOC and to work together to achieve a safer society,” he said.

Emmanuel emphasised the importance of media engagement, appreciating the Army’s efforts for humanity and the safety of Nigerians.

He called for a sustained partnership to ensure the safety of journalists and promote national interest.

“We request that the Division extend invitations to the Correspondents’ Chapel for their activities, to ensure comprehensive media coverage and civil-military cooperation,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel congratulated Koughna on his appointment and assured him of the chapel’s readiness to work closely with the Division to achieve a safer society.

The chairman called for prompt information dissemination and consistent invitations to the chapel for official programmes to ensure comprehensive media coverage.

The visit underscores efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and deepen cooperation between the Army and the media in Sokoto State.