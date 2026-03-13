Army Neutralizes Four Gunmen In Cross River

Troops of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have repelled an ambush by suspected gunmen while responding to a communal dispute in Odonget community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after soldiers stationed at Ochon and Alesi received intelligence reports of rising tensions linked to a communal disagreement in the community.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Lt. Yemi Sokoya, the troops were said to have swiftly moved into the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, the soldiers conducted patrols and carried out a show of force that helped calm the situation and restore normalcy between the conflicting parties.

However, while returning to their bases after stabilising the area, the troops discovered that their route had been deliberately blocked by unidentified persons.

Sokoya explained that while attempting to remove the obstruction, the soldiers came under a coordinated attack by armed men, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire following a distress report from the troops, reinforcements from the 245 Battalion were immediately deployed with armoured and tactical support vehicles to assist in repelling the attackers.

The Army spokesman said the swift intervention enabled the troops to overcome the ambush.

During the gun battle, four of the attackers were killed while several others fled the scene.

One soldier sustained injuries during the encounter and was evacuated to Jennifer Hospital in Ochon for medical treatment.

Sokoya added that troops have launched cordon and search operations in neighbouring communities suspected to be harbouring the fleeing attackers in a bid to prevent further security breaches.

He also disclosed that a curfew had been imposed in the affected area to maintain order and restrict the movement of criminal elements.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brigadier General Patrick Alimikhena, commended the troops for their bravery and professionalism during the operation.

He reassured residents of Cross River State of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining peace within its area of responsibility.

The Army also urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in apprehending those responsible for the attack.