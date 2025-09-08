Army Neutralises Terrorists, Arrests 7, Recovers Weapons In Nationwide Operation

The Nigerian Army said it has intensified its nationwide operations, neutralising two terrorists, arresting seven suspects including a female terrorist logistics supplier, and recovering two AK-47 rifles, a stolen vehicle, petroleum products, and other items.

The troops of 192 Battalion with Hybrid Force, while returning from an ambush position, engaged Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/JAS terrorists around Kwatara Kasa Village along Gwoza–Limankara Road in Borno State, following a fierce fire fight, troops neutralised one terrorist while others fled towards the Mandara Mountains, said the spokesperson for the service, Lt. -Col. Appolonia Anele, yesterday.

The troops of 232 Battalion in Adamawa State intercepted two suspected petroleum smugglers in Mubi South LGA with 19 jerrycans of petroleum products loaded on motorcycles. Meanwhile, in Zamfara State, acting on a tip-off and in liaison with the Department of State Services (DSS), 1 Brigade troops arrested a female logistics supplier linked to notorious terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe LGA.

The suspect, who admitted to also being a drug peddler, was found in possession of a mobile phone, N37,000 cash, and other sundry items. The 176 Guards Battalion in the Federal Capital Territory mounted a snap roadblock to intercept a stolen vehicle from Osun State. The suspects fled but were tracked to a hotel in Gwagwalada, where three suspects were arrested.

Troops recovered the stolen vehicle, 11 mobile phones, and N29,700 cash before handing the suspects and exhibits over to the police. Similarly, troops of operation ENDURING PEACE in Plateau State secured a breakthrough following the earlier arrest of a terrorist informant at Dadin Kowa on 4 September. During interrogation, the suspect revealed the location of hidden weapons in Mista Ali Village, Bassa LGA.

He attempted to escape while leading troops to the cache and was neutralised. Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles from the hideout, while efforts are ongoing to track down his accomplices. These operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s determination to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt criminal activities, and recover illicit arms throughout the nation.