Army Neutralises 45 Bandits In Katsina

The Nigerian Army has neutralised 45 bandits in a fierce encounter in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The operation, which took place on Friday, resulted from credible intelligence gathered by security personnel. Among those killed was Alti, the nephew and second-in-command to the notorious bandit leader, Adamu Alieru.

Also eliminated was another top bandit known as Damale. The clash began when bandits from Zamfara State, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles, attacked Alhazawa village in Musawa LGA on March 5. They came to rustle cattle. However, community members and repentant bandits from the area fought back.

Four bandits were killed, and all the rustled cows were recovered and returned to their owners. Seeking revenge, the bandits returned in large numbers on March 6. They ran into soldiers attached to the Army’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Dan Ali while heading towards Musawa LGA near Maidabino A ward.

According to a press statement by the Commissioner of the Ministry for internal security katsina, Dr Nasiru Muazu, there was an intense and fierce battle. The Army successfully neutralised all 45 bandits.

However, the victory came at a cost; Captain Paul Hassan and two other soldiers lost their lives in the encounter. “On behalf of the State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, Government and the people of Katsina, I commend the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. Their actions have saved countless lives and disrupted the operations of these dangerous criminals.”