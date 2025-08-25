Army Neutralises 15 Terrorists, Rescues 30 Victims In Nationwide Operation

The Nigerian Army has neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested 42 criminal suspects, and rescued 30 kidnapped victims in a series of recent operations across various regions of the country.

A reliable source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, that the coordinated operations were carried out in the North East, North West, North Central, South West, and South South zones. He revealed that troops foiled planned attacks by ISWAP and Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe States, specifically in the Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Banki, and Gujba areas.

According to him, 15 terrorists were killed, while others fled, leaving behind rifles, ammunition, grenades, explosives, motorcycles, and communication equipment. The source further disclosed that in Kaduna State, joint operations with the police and other security agencies led to the arrest of 15 suspects involved in illicit drug activities.

He said 25 suspects were also apprehended in Bayelsa and two in Delta in connection with oil theft. He said in Benue State, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued 27 kidnapped passengers at Amoda in Ohimini LGA, while three other victims were freed in separate operations in Borno and Sokoto following intense gun battles with terrorists.

Additionally, the source said troops uncovered and destroyed illegal crude oil bunkering sites in Imo, Rivers, and Delta States, recovering thousands of litres of stolen petroleum products.

According to him, in Ogun, a drug syndicate was intercepted with a large quantity of cannabis. The source reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining national security and noted the vital role of inter-agency collaboration in tackling terrorism and criminal activities.