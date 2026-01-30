Army Major Killed As ISWAP Terrorists Attack Military Patrol In Borno

A major in the Nigerian Army has been killed following an attack on a military patrol by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said the officer, who commanded the Damasak military base, was leading a foot patrol of about 30 soldiers early last Friday when the team came under explosives and gun attack by the insurgents.

The assault forced the soldiers to disperse. While eight officers later returned to base, 22 soldiers were initially unaccounted for, including the commanding officer. A source told TheCable that: “From I gathered, the commander of the Damask base led a foot patrol of 30 troops early on Friday.

“They came under explosives and gun attack rom ISWAP, forcing them to disperse. “Only eight soldiers returned to base while 22 are unaccounted for, including the commander, a major. “Someone answers his phone each time his base tries to reach him, indicating he is in the hands of ISWAP.”

Conflicting accounts had earlier emerged suggesting the major may have been captured after attempts to reach him by phone were reportedly answered by an unknown person.

However, another security source dismissed the claims, saying the officer was killed during the ambush and not abducted. TheCable reached out to the spokesperson of the police command in Borno State and the spokesperson of the Nigerian army for clarification on the incident, but no response had been received as of the time of this report.

Last year, M. Uba, a brigadier general, was killed by ISWAP fighters following an ambush on a convoy of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State. The terrorists ambushed the troops at Damboa Road, along Wajiroko in Borno, as they transported military equipment.