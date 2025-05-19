Army Lists Welfare Packages For Widows Of Fallen Heroes

Share

The Nigerian Army yesterday denied neglecting the widows of fallen soldiers, saying it had institutionalised a robust welfare system that provides death benefits to the next-ofkin (NOK) of deceased personnel.

In a statement, the Army Public Relations acting Director Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele said the clarification was necessary to address a publication alleging neglect of widows of fallen soldiers and raising concerns about sexual harassment and bribery during the processing of death benefits.

According to her, the welfare benefits include the Gratuity paid by Military Pension Board while the Nigerian Army pays for the burial expenses, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) financial support and Group Personnel Accident Insurance.

She said: “Others are the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Benevolent Funds, Group Life Insurance and death gratuity.

“It also facilitates the withdrawal of the late personnel’s contribution from the Federal Housing Scheme and renders the same to the NOK.”

