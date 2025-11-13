Army Launch Midnight Raid On Benue Community, Kill Bandit, Recover Arms

Troops of Operation WhirlStroke at about 2:40 am on Tuesday night launched an operation in a village known as Mbagen, located in Torov, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to sources, intelligence information was allegedly provided to the Army, leading troops stationed in Ukum and Wukari, in Taraba State to join forces and carry out the operation in the village.

Reports said that a man popularly known as Full-Fire that has reportedly been terrorising residents of the area, was sleeping inside a thatched house with his wife, while four of his boys were resting in another nearby building.

The soldiers reportedly surrounded the compound, went straight to the house where Full-Fire was sleeping, and knocked on the door. When he opened, they allegedly ordered him not to move, declaring that he was under arrest. Full-Fire then reportedly rushed back inside to meet his wife, prompting the soldiers to move in and open fire.

As of this report, Full-Fire and his wife’s whereabouts remain unknown as the troops are said to still be conducting search operations in the area, using two aircrafts to aid their mission.

Meanwhile, no official informa- tion has been received concerning the four boys who were said to be sleeping in the other house during the raid, as the Army remains active in the village.

But just minutes later as the troops continue with the raid operation, one of the criminals was neutralised with two AK37 and G3 rifles, one 36 hand grenade, two BAOFENG radios, 162 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and one Sanya motorcycle believed to have been used for criminal operations recovered.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed the development in a statement. Zubairu said, “Upon arrival at the bandit hideout, troops made contact with the criminals and engaged them in a fierce firefight. During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while the gang leader narrowly escaped.”