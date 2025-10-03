Army Kills Scores Of Terrorists, Apprehends 25 Suspects, Rescue 16 Hostages

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed scores of terrorists, apprehended 25 suspects and rescued 16 kidnap victims in series of coordinated offensives across theatres of operation.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations also led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, ammunition, petroleum products, motorcycles and assorted illicit drugs. In the North East, he said the troops dealt decisive blows to ISWAP/JAS elements in Kolori and Karumi communities of Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State and Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

According to the source, a key logistics supplier was intercepted in Mafa LGA with 23 cans of petrol concealed in a bag. “In Mubi North, soldiers foiled the smuggling of petrol and fertilizers, while in Garkida, a suspected terrorist confessed to involvement in previous attacks in Damboa. “Recovered items included one M70AB2 rifle, four magazines and 150 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition,” he said.

In the North West, the military source said the troops of 1 Brigade repelled multiple terrorist attempts in Maradun, Tsafe and Anka LGAs of Zamfara State. He added that six kidnapped victims were rescued and several motorcycles seized.

According to him, a notorious kidnap kingpin was arrested in Mayir Village in Sanga LGA in Kaduna State, following precise intelligence. In the North Central, the source said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised a violent extremist in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, while10 abducted passengers were rescued along the Kyado–Wukari road.