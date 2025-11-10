Army Kills 7 Terrorists, Arrests 27 Others In Nationwide Operations

The Nigerian Army has intensified nationwide offensive operations against terrorists, insurgents, and economic saboteurs, recording significant successes in the last 48 hours.

The operations come in line with the marching orders of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, to “completely annihilate terrorists and dismantle all networks of criminality.”

In a statement yesterday by the Nigerian Army and uploaded on its official X handle, the force highlighted the recent achievements.

According to the Army, seven terrorists were neutralised, 27 suspects arrested, and arms, ammunition, and stolen crude products recovered in coordinated strikes across the country.

It was stated that in the North East, troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI carried out “a precision cordon-and-search operation in Anguwan Church, Monguno, Borno State, arresting 12 suspects linked to terror logistics and intelligence networks.”

Similarly, “192 Battalion troops ambushed ISWAP/JAS elements along the Gwoza–Limankara axis, neutralising three terrorists and recovering an AK-47 rifle with five rounds of ammunition.” Troops of 25 Brigade, Damboa, also “neutralised a terrorist while trying to infiltrate the troops’ location to conduct reconnaissance under false pretences.” Operations in the North West and North Central saw further gains.

“Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE in Kaduna State raided a terrorist hideout in Kauru Local Government Area, neutralising two insurgents responsible for recent attacks on innocent civilians.”

In Plateau State, “troops arrested four suspects involved in the murder of two civilians in Riyom Local Government Area,” while in Niger State, “Operation FANSAN YAMMA eliminated a terrorist scout and recovered a motorcycle, mobile phone and other operational items.”

The Army also reported successes in the South-South region, stating, ”In Akwa Ibom State, troops of 2 Brigade arrested three illegal miners involved in black sand trading, while 144 Battalion in Abia State discovered an illegal refining site containing over 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil.”

Similarly, “troops of 34 Artillery Brigade uncovered another refining hub in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, where they seized six drums of stolen crude oil and a canoe used for transportation.” In Delta State, “troops of 90 Amphibious Battalion apprehended three suspects, including an impostor dressed in military camouflage uniforms, during a snap checkpoint in Sapele. “Recovered items included fake military ranks, mobile phones and charms.

The suspects are all under investigation for further prosecution,” the army added. The statement emphasised that these coordinated and simultaneous strikes across the country reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s revitalised combat posture and renewed determination under Lieutenant General Shaibu’s leadership to take the fight to the enemy’s doorstep and destroy all threats to national security.

The Army further assured Nigerians of its commitment, affirming that the new phase of operations marks a turning point in the war against terrorism, banditry and oil theft. “The Army remains unyielding in its resolve to restore lasting peace, protect citizens and defend Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“The public is enjoined to continue supporting military operations by providing credible and timely information, as we intensify efforts to end insecurity and reclaim every inch of national space from criminal elements,” the statement concluded.