Army investigates alleged killing of Lagos driver by men in military uniform

The 81 Division, Nige- rian Army, has started investigation into the killing of a Lagos driver simply identified as Mr Lawal on Thursday, Aug. 17 by some persons allegedly in military uniform. The Division’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, stated in Lagos State yesterday that it was carrying out the investigation in conjunction with the police to unravel the identity of the suspects.

“Information into the allegation is scanty at the moment, but the army considers it appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice.

“Steps are being taken to identify the persons allegedly in military uniform and believed to be soldiers and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. “At the end of the inves- tigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will face the full wrath of both military and civilian laws,” he stated