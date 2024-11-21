New Telegraph

November 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Army Intercepts Transborder…

Army Intercepts Transborder Drug Syndicate In Ogun

Troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) have dealt a significant blow to the ac – tivities of a transborder drug trafficking syndicate operating in Ogun State.

The Acting Deputy Di rector, Army Public Relations (ADDAPR), 81 Division, Lt -Col. Bisi Ayeni, said in a release that,

“The troops achieved this feat after intercepting a Mitsubishi truck conveying large quantities of high-grade Indian hemp at the Balogun checkpoint, Ado-Odo in Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, along the Nigeria – Benin Republic border.

“The troops deployed at the checkpoint intercepted a truck and, upon a thorough search, discovered 301 pawpaw-sized wraps and 197 A3 paper-sized sealed packets of the illicit substance.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Police Rescue Man From Kidnap Gang In Rivers Community, Recover Gun
Read Next

4 Docked For Alleged Defamation Of Soun Of Ogbomoso
Share
Copy Link
×