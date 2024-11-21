Army Intercepts Transborder Drug Syndicate In Ogun

Share

Troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) have dealt a significant blow to the ac – tivities of a transborder drug trafficking syndicate operating in Ogun State.

The Acting Deputy Di rector, Army Public Relations (ADDAPR), 81 Division, Lt -Col. Bisi Ayeni, said in a release that,

“The troops achieved this feat after intercepting a Mitsubishi truck conveying large quantities of high-grade Indian hemp at the Balogun checkpoint, Ado-Odo in Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, along the Nigeria – Benin Republic border.

“The troops deployed at the checkpoint intercepted a truck and, upon a thorough search, discovered 301 pawpaw-sized wraps and 197 A3 paper-sized sealed packets of the illicit substance.

