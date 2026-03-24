Army Intercepts Stolen Crude, Nabs 28 Suspects In Anti-Crime Operations

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops conducting operations in the South-South and SouthEast have intensified crackdowns on economic sabotage and criminal activities, leading to multiple arrests and seizures.

Operational reports made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday indicated that troops under Operation Delta Safe discovered a wooden boat laden with about 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

In Bayelsa, it said a joint operation involving troops and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led to the arrest of 28 suspects during coordinated raids across Yenagoa, with significant quantities of illicit substances recovered.

“Meanwhile, in Ebonyi, troops under Operation UDO KA foiled an attempted vandalism of critical infrastructure at a construction site in Afikpo. “One suspect was initially apprehended, leading to the arrest of three accomplices and recovery of cables, batteries and cutting tools,” it said.

The military said the operations underscore its commitment to curbing oil theft, drug trafficking and infrastructure sabotage across the southern region.