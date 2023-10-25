Army Intercepts 512 Parcels Of Cannabis, Arrests 2 Suspects In Bauchi

The Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi has handed over two arrested suspected cannabis sativa dealers to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bauchi.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects, 32-year-old Adamu Ali and 42-year-old Mohammed Idon 42-year-old were arrested with 512 parcels of Cannabis in Bauchi State.

The Commandant of the 33 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Egbe disclosed this while handing over the suspects to the officials of NDLEA in Bauchi. He said other items intercepted are 104 packs of soft drinks used to cover the Indian hemp, four phones, five ATM cards, driver’s licenses, two padlocks, and N13,550 cash.

He said the suspects were arrested with the cannabis sativa substance in a branded energy drink pickup with different makeshift compartments inside the vehicles with registration number AKD 654 XT Lagos.

“The suspected peddlers were intercepted by operatives of the brigade on October 23, 2023, at 8: 00 pm at Ringin Gani village along Jos road in Toro Local Government area of Bauchi state,” he said.

Egbe, represented by Acting Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Abdulrahman Modibbo, urged NDLEA officials to always furnish the brigade headquarters with the outcome of their investigation for records purposes.

Brig. Gen. Egbe warns criminals and their likes to desist from committing crimes or face the full wrath of the law, as the army would not rest on its oars to deal decisively with criminals.

Responding, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics of the Agency, Mr Nimfa Joel commended the army for the wonderful efforts and the partnership in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

He assured that the agency would commence its investigation into the matter and as well prosecute the suspect.