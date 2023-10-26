Army Intercepts 512 Cannabis Sativa Parcels, 4 Bags, Arrests 2 Along Bauchi – Jos Highway

The 33 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bauchi, has arrested two suspected cannabis sativa dealers with 512 parcels and four bags at Rigin Gaini village along Bauchi – Jos highway.

The suspects were named as Adamu Ali, 32-yr-old and Mohammed Idon 42-yr-old respectively. The Commandant of the 33 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Egbe disclosed this while handing over the suspects and the items to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bauchi.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with the cannabis sativa substance in a branded energy drink pickup with different makeshift compartments inside the vehicles with registration number AKD 654 XT Lagos. Brig. Gen. Egbe represented by Acting Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Abdulrahman Modibbo named the suspected peddlers as Adamu Ali and Mohammed Idon.

He explained that the suspected peddlers were intercepted by operatives of the brigade on Monday 23, 2023 at 8: 00pm at Ringin Gaini village along Jos road in Toro Local Government area of Bauchi State.