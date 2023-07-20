Army Intercepts 16,000 Litres Of Adulterated Diesel Worth N14m

The Nigeria Army has said that it intercepted a truck transporting about 16,000 litres of adulterated diesel for sale to unsuspecting users in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, and its environs.

It stated that the 6,000 litres of adulterated diesel were valued at N14 million.

Commander of 6 Division Garrison, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Brig.-Gen. Eddie Effiong, spoke while presenting the seized truck and petroleum product to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the News Agency of Nigeria reported on Thursday.

Effiong said the truck was arrested on Sunday along Okporowo Road in Ahoada East Local Government by army troops at a security checkpoint in the area.

According to him, the fake diesel was packaged in such a manner that would easily deceive personnel at security checkpoints to think the truck was conveying goods or frozen foods.

Effiong, the commander of Sector 3, Operation Delta Safe Military Joint Task Force, also said no arrest had been made at the scene of the seizure.

He added that the occupants of the truck abandoned their vehicle and escaped into the nearby bush on sighting the army checkpoint up ahead of them.

Effiong said, “This arrest reveals another dimension of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta, devised by oil thieves to deceive unsuspecting security personnel on routine duty.

“Normally, illegally refined products are conveyed in tanker trucks but this seizure shows that they are now transporting illicit products via container trucks meant for goods.

“Ordinarily, if this adulterated diesel was in a tanker truck, it would have been easily detected. This shows the extent to which people can go to commit crime.”

He added, “But our troops acting on credible information, laid an ambush for the truck, and on opening it, they found 80 carefully arranged drums laden with illegally refined diesel.

“We want them (oil thieves) to understand that as they are devising new methods we equally devise our own means to catch them.

“Henceforth, if drivers of trucks are stopped on the road for searching, they shouldn’t get angry because everything now can be used to convey illegally refined petroleum products.”