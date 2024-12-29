Share

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar has officially inaugurated the Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja Recreational Park at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday.

According to a statement released on the Nigerian Army’s website, the park was named after Mariya Lagbaja, the immediate past President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the welfare of officers, soldiers, and their families, especially within the 3 Division.

The recreational facility features a range of attractions designed to enhance the barracks community’s quality of life.

Amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, a modern 5-a-side synthetic football pitch, trampolines, bouncy castles, electric merry-go-round trains, bicycles, swings, and battery-powered bikes.

The flood lit environment ensures families can enjoy the park both during the day and at night.

During the unveiling ceremony, Major General Abubakar paid tribute to the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. TA Lagbaja, describing him as a leader who valued community and welfare.

“This facility serves as a tribute to his enduring legacy,” the GOC stated.

He emphasized the park’s significance in fostering community spirit, promoting physical activity, and providing relaxation for service members and their families.

“This park is a vital component of our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our soldiers and their families.

“I encourage everyone to take full advantage of this facility and create lasting memories here,” he added.

The GOC expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. OO Oluyede, for his support.

He noted that the park’s establishment was made possible through collaborative efforts aimed at improving the lives of military personnel and their families.

The event featured a guided tour of the park, the launch of various recreational amenities, and a novelty football match between NAOWA and NASWA teams, marking a memorable day for the community.

