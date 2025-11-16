Army HQ Debunks General’s Abduction Report

The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports that a Brigadier General was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents along Wajiroko Azir road of Borno State.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled Boko Haram ambush on the Brigade Commander and his patrol team along Wajiroko, Azir area of Damboa Local Government Area, resulting into the killing of two soldiers and one civilian of the Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The Army, in a statement issued on yesterrday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lt Col Appolonia Anele, said: “The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going round some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.

The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake news regarding the incident.” The Army, while debunking the report, said: “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, on routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa LGA of Borno State, came under a sudden and heavy insurgents’ fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.”

“The patrol team, which was led by the Commander, 25 Brigade, Brigadier General M Uba and comprised troops of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) courageously fought through the insurgents ambush with superior fire power, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and to abandon their mission”, the statement said